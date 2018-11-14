INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police say one person was killed and four others injured in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Capt. Harold Turner said Tuesday evening that at least two people were in critical condition and that at least one victim appeared to be a juvenile.

According to an IMPD press release, four victims were taken to a hospital where one died. A fifth victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Turner says a sixth person was taken into custody. Police did not identify the victims or the suspect.

Turner told reporters, “We do not know the reason why anything was going on. … we just don’t have a lot of information at this point in time.”

An investigation is ongoing.





