DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A 17-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting another man as he was walking along a suburban St. Louis road.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tarron Gill was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 6 killing of 21-year-old Donald Lang in Dellwood. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police apprehended Gill on Tuesday morning with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Gill, who’s from Dellwood, was found inside a Ferguson apartment. Inside the apartment police also found two AR-15 style rifles, a bulletproof vest, a handgun and what police suspect to be heroin and fentanyl. Officials say they don’t yet know if the weapons are connected to Lang’s death.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com





