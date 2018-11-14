MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) - Two people have been shot and killed at a home in eastern South Carolina and one person is being questioned.

Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic told news outlets the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s office said the victims were 31-year-old Curtis Frazier and 29-year-old Allontay Akeem Houston, both of Moncks Corner.

The relationship between the victims was not immediately clear. Ollic said the person being questioned is not a relative of either victim.

Ollic said investigators are still trying to figure out what happened. He said the person being questioned is cooperating. That person’s name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. But Ollic said there is no danger to the community.





