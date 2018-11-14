MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) - A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a New Jersey youth football coach who was gunned down in a school parking lot after practice last summer.

Cumberland County prosecutors say Clifton Bailey is charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide. They say he had heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested Monday in Vineland.

The charges against Bailey stem from the death of 37-year-old Joseph Jones, who was shot and killed Aug. 9 in the parking lot at Lakeside Middle School in Millville.

Prosecutors say the Millville youth football league had just wrapped up practice and many children were nearby when shots rang out. They have said Jones was targeted by the shooters but have declined further comment.





