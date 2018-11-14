ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman this summer has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Thirty-eight-year-old Tanisha Renee Jordan-Mondo of Aberdeen entered her plea Wednesday and requested a jury trial.
Jordan-Mondo was arrested in August following an investigation into the death of 37-year-old Michelle Ladner. Police and emergency responders found Ladner when they were called to a medical emergency at her apartment building in Aberdeen on July 19. She was suffering from stab wounds and died six days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
The American News reports a trial date was not immediately set. Jordan-Mondo remains in the Brown County Jail.
