BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police union has announced that members have accepted a new labor agreement with the city that will increase civilian oversight of the troubled police department.

The Baltimore Sun reports rank-and-file members voted Tuesday to accept the proposed agreement. Mayor Catherine Pugh and City Solicitor Andrew Davis called the vote a victory for both sides.

The three-year contract includes 3 percent annual raises for officers and a return to five-day work weeks with 8.5-hour shifts, instead of four 10-hour shifts. The contract also offers “patrol incentive” bonuses amid patrol understaffing.

The contract requires two civilian volunteers to serve alongside three officers on oversight panels. Some department members had resisted increased civilian oversight.

Aside from a temporary contract earlier this year, the department has been without a long-term contract since the last one expired in June 2016.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.