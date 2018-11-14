BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A judge has dismissed charges against a Bismarck addiction counselor who was accused of hindering police in a methadone patient’s arrest.
Kiki Schatz faced a misdemeanor charge after refusing to allow police entry into a private opioid treatment clinic in June. Officers were trying to arrest a man for allegedly violating a protection order.
Schatz maintained that she was obligated under federal law to protect patients’ confidentiality rights.
The Bismarck Tribune reports South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland dismissed the case Tuesday.
Defense attorney Tom Dickson said he and his client were “gratified.”
