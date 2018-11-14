DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Des Moines resident has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into the man’s home and stabbing him to death.

Television station KCCI reports that 20-year-old Magai Anai Kur was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in September of robbery and first-degree murder in the September 2017 death of 77-year-old Robert Howe.

Prosecutors said Anai Kur broke into Howe’s home, demanded money and then choked, punched and stabbed Howe when the older man tried to fight back.

Anai Kur was initially charged with robbery and attempted murder, but his charges were upgraded when Howe died from his injuries four months after the attack.

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com





