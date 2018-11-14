PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Kitsap County prosecutors have charged a man with leaving the scene of a crash as witnesses search for his friend who had been thrown from the wreck.

The Kitsap Sun reports that an arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Jacob Lee Troit for felony hit and run.

Authorities say the driver ran away from a Sept. 27 wreck that severely injured his friend, 42-year-old Jakob Stickley. The friend died of his injuries in the hospital about a week later.

Witnesses say Troit flipped his car and left the scene of the crash.

Court documents show that medics used an infrared device to find Stickley about 25 feet from the car in an area surrounded by trees and brush.

It was not immediately clear whether Troit had a lawyer.





