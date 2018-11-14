FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The estranged husband of a Fort Campbell soldier has been indicted on charges of killing her in an off-duty shooting at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman said in a statement Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Victor Silvers on seven counts in the fatal shooting of Brittney N. Silvers of Jacksonville, Florida. He is charged with first-degree murder, domestic violence, violation of a protective order and other counts in last month’s shooting. An affidavit says a domestic violence order prohibited Victor Silvers from possessing a firearm and ordered him to stay 300 feet away from his wife.

Silvers was arrested on a federal complaint shortly after the shooting and remains in custody.

The federal public defender’s office said Wednesday that it doesn’t comment on open cases.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.