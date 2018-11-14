OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former Omaha middle school teacher has been sentenced to up to two years in prison for sex acts on a 13-year-old child.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that that 26-year-old Amy Nowaczyk was sentenced Friday to one to two years in prison. In a deal with prosecutors, she had earlier pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted sexual assault of a child and enticement by electronic device.
Nowaczyk was a teacher at Morton Middle School when she arrested in April after the boy told investigators the two had had sexual encounters several times inside her classroom.
