OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former Omaha middle school teacher has been sentenced to up to two years in prison for sex acts on a 13-year-old child.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that that 26-year-old Amy Nowaczyk was sentenced Friday to one to two years in prison. In a deal with prosecutors, she had earlier pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted sexual assault of a child and enticement by electronic device.

Nowaczyk was a teacher at Morton Middle School when she arrested in April after the boy told investigators the two had had sexual encounters several times inside her classroom.

