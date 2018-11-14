CHICAGO (AP) - A former Chicago police commander has been charged with stealing Social Security funds in a scheme lasting more than 23 years.

Kenneth Johnson is accused in U.S. District Court of bilking the Social Security Administration out of $363,064 from about June 1994 to November 2017.

The Chicago Tribune reports the 54-year-old Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

Attorney, Michael Clancy said Wednesday that Johnson has cooperated with the federal investigation and consented to being charged by information rather than a grand jury indictment.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he is “shocked and very disappointed” by the charges against Kenneth Johnson, which he learned about late Wednesday from the U.S. attorney’s office.

As commander, Kenneth Johnson earned praise for overseeing big reductions in violence in Englewood, one of the city’s most dangerous districts.

