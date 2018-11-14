SANFORD, Maine (AP) - Federal authorities are searching for a suspect in a drug case who fled after being released from jail and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

The Portland Press Herald reports the FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force said Wednesday they were offering a reward for information about Joshua Weldon’s whereabouts.

Weldon was arrested by the FBI in August and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. He was released last month, but didn’t go to a sober house, which was required under conditions of his release.

Sanford police spotted Weldon on Nov. 6 and tried to stop him before he fled. Police say Weldon got a ride to an apartment he broke into. Investigators believe Weldon is currently with his girlfriend.

