WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed another driver.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 22-year-old Jacob Gordon was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter, driving without a license and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Gordon was driving over 100 mph (160 kph) on a Loxahatchee road in August 2017 when he crashed into a car driven by 24-year-old Jason Laux. Laux was pronounced dead at a West Palm Beach hospital. Gordon was found hiding under a car about two hours after the crash.

Gordon’s blood-alcohol level was 0.221 percent nearly four hours after the crash. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.