NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A former official at Connecticut College has pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge in the embezzlement of more than $173,000 from the school.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Michael Kmec, of Marlborough, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud.

Kmec served as the New London college’s director of auxiliary services, overseeing programs including the Camel Card, a debit card used by students.

Prosecutors say between 2014 and when his was fired in April, Kmec used his position to divert money from that program and other school accounts.

Kmec is scheduled to be sentenced in February and faces up to 20 years in federal prison.





