SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Hartford man charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography after being caught by his wife has pleaded guilty.

The Argus Leader reports the wife of 39-year-old Frederick Finch called authorities after she found a memory card in his pajama pants pocket that contained videos of young boys. Police searched his home and seized numerous digital devices. He was indicted in February.

Finch pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Under terms of a plea deal, Finch could be sentenced to serve as much as seven years in prison.

A psycho-sexual evaluation will be done before sentencing, which wasn’t immediately scheduled.

