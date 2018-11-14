LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Inmates at a Georgia detention center have sent a letter expressing their condolences to the family of a slain police officer and other local law enforcement.

News outlets report the October letter was shared online Saturday by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. It says police Officer Antwan Toney’s slaying last month was “a tragic incident that never should have occurred.” It also thanks public safety and emergency personnel for their service.

Toney was fatally shot while was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle. One suspect in that shooting was later killed by another officer when police say he was confronted, refused to surrender and armed himself. Another suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, was charged with aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office says it’s “deeply appreciative” of the letter.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.