RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota judge sentencing a man in a drunken driving crash took the man’s military service into account, as well as the fact he was being sentenced two days after Veterans Day.

Thirty-two-year-old Conan Morrison, of Bridger, pleaded guilty last month to vehicular battery after admitting to fleeing from police and crashing his car near Badlands National Park in June 2017. The crash seriously injured his cousin.

The Rapid City Journal reports Judge Robert Gusinsky on Tuesday told Morrison that his actions were “incredibly stupid.”

But Gusinsky also agreed to a defense sentencing recommendation of five years of probation. Morrison’s attorney cited his five years in the military, including two combat tours in Iraq, as proof Morrison can follow orders. Morrison was facing up to 10 years in prison.

