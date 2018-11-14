CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to charges he fired the shots in July 2016 that wounded a southern Illinois police officer during a chase.

Alex B. Karcher of Salina, Kansas was charged with firing several shots at Carbondale Officer Trey Harris. Officials say one shot wounded Harris in the eye, causing him to lose vision.

Authorities say Harris was among officers chasing Karcher and three other men after gunshots were fired in a dispute over 15 pounds of marijuana. Karcher was arrested on drug charges soon after the shooting.

Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr says Karcher pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated discharge of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver a substance containing cannabis.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set for Karcher, who is being held in the Jackson County Jail.





