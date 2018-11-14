KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - A student is denying accusations that he sexually assaulted a female acquaintance in a residence hall at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Buffalo County Court records say 19-year-old Prestin Melroy, of Holdrege, and 18-year-old Zachary Reikofski, of Fairbury, are charged with felony sexual assault.

Melroy’s attorney, Brian Davis, said Wednesday that Melroy would be pleading not guilty. Reikofski’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press.

A preliminary hearing for Melroy and Reikofski is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Court records detailing the allegations have been sealed.





