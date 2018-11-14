NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating the fatal stabbings of a man and woman inside a home in Queens.

Police say the two were found with multiple stab wounds to their torsos just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victims were identified as a 67-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman.

Their identities have not been released.

There have been no arrests.





