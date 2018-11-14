WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa police say they’ve arrested a man in the death of a woman found not breathing at a central Iowa home nearly two months ago.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 32-year-old Zachery Bassett was arrested Wednesday in St. Joseph, Missouri, on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Andrea Sokolowski.

Investigators say Bassett called Webster City police on Sept. 22 to report that his girlfriend was not breathing. Sokolowski was taken by ambulance to a Webster City hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say an autopsy revealed “several suspicious findings,” but investigators declined to say what caused Sokolowski’s death.





