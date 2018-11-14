CLEVELAND (AP) - A man accused of scouting locations in Cleveland to attack people watching Fourth of July fireworks and who talked about carrying out additional bombings has been found competent to stand trial.

A U.S. magistrate adopted the conclusion of a psychologist who evaluated 48-year-old Demetrius Pitts and found Pitts competent to understand court proceedings and assist in his defense. Court records show Pitts‘ attorney agreed to the findings Tuesday.

Federal public defender Charles Fleming’s motion requesting the evaluation had said Pitts has “longstanding mental concerns.” A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Fleming.

Pitts is charged with attempting to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization. Authorities have said he expressed support for al-Qaida for more than a year.

The FBI arrested Pitts on July 1.





