WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The man accused of running over a Wichita police officer last year has pleaded guilty.

Justin Terrazas pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery and other charges.

Prosecutors say Terrazas ran over officer Brian Arterburn while fleeing in a stolen vehicle in February 2017.

Terrazas will be sentenced Jan. 14.

KAKE-TV reports District Attorney Marc Bennett said the state and defense have agreed to a 39.5-year prison sentence.

Arterburn, a 25-year police veteran, suffered chest, abdomen and brain injuries when the vehicle hit him as he placed spike strips on a road in south Wichita. He spent nearly 10 months in hospitals in Colorado and Texas before returning to Wichita last November.

Earlier this year, the city approved Arterburn’s medical retirement.

