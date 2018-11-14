GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A man who secretly photographed and made videos of women as they undressed at a Kansas tanning salon has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

The Great Bend-Tribune reports that Tracy Driscoll also was ordered Friday to serve three years of probation when he’s released from jail. Driscoll pleaded no contest in September in Barton County to six counts of breach of privacy.

While on probation, he won’t be able to use the internet or a phone with a camera. He also must pay fines and for counseling for one of the victims. Additionally, three victims are suing.

The sentence was the maximum possible for the charges. Driscoll has a previous felony conviction stemming from a 2007 hit-and-run crash in Russell that killed Kansas State University sophomore Rebecca Trible.

