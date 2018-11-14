CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a man wanted on a warrant has been arrested in Clovis after authorities responded to reports that he was holding a woman hostage.

Clovis police say 38-year-old Cesar Murillo was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Wednesday without incident.

He’s been booked into jail on an outstanding warrant for resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Police say officers were dispatched to an apartment about a possible hostage situation.

A SWAT team was activated and residents on the complex were evacuated.

Police say a search warrant was executed for the apartment and Murillo surrendered.

They say the woman wouldn’t say if anything had occurred.





