CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a man wanted on a warrant has been arrested in Clovis after authorities responded to reports that he was holding a woman hostage.
Clovis police say 38-year-old Cesar Murillo was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Wednesday without incident.
He’s been booked into jail on an outstanding warrant for resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Police say officers were dispatched to an apartment about a possible hostage situation.
A SWAT team was activated and residents on the complex were evacuated.
Police say a search warrant was executed for the apartment and Murillo surrendered.
They say the woman wouldn’t say if anything had occurred.
