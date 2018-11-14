Anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti was reportedly arrested on charges of felony domestic violence that seriously injured his estranged wife.

According to a report in TMZ, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels and one of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s less-credible accusers was taken into custody Wednesday after a confrontation “at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A.”

The celebrity-news site, citing “law enforcement sources,” said the reported attack by Mr. Avenatti took place Tuesday though.

“We’re told during today’s confrontation the woman ran out of the apartment building and was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, screaming on the phone, ‘I can’t believe you did this to me,’” TMZ wrote.

Mr. Avenatti physically showed up five minutes later and was running after Lisa-Storie Avenatti, yelling at her.

TMZ reported that Mr. Avenatti yelled “She hit me first” and “this is bull–t, this is f–ing bull–t.”

The Avenattis were married in 2011, but Mr. Avenatti filed for divorce in 2017.





