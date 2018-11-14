BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi Gulf Coast man has been convicted of murder after a hung jury yielded a mistrial earlier this year.

WLOX-TV reports Orlando Newell was found guilty of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun Friday. Newell was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say Newell shot his sister’s boyfriend, Michael Anthony Woods, in 2016 after his sister threw him out of her Biloxi apartment. Authorities say Woods was shot several times and died from a chest wound.

Newell didn’t deny shooting Woods at the earlier trial, but said it was in self-defense. Newell said Woods threatened him with a knife. Prosecutors said Woods was holding a phone and keys.

Police found the gun in a trash can at the apartment complex.

