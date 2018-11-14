FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts are investigating after a Muslim elementary school student reported receiving threatening notes.

Framingham public schools Superintendent Robert Tremblay says the first note was found on Friday and the second on Monday. Both were placed in the student’s storage bin at the Hemenway Elementary School.

One note said “You are a terrorist, and the other read “I will kill you.”

Tremblay says the messages are “unacceptable and unwelcome in our community.”

The school’s principal visited each classroom urging the culprit to come forward with an apology and sent an email to parents condemning the incident.

The student’s uncle told media outlets that the victim is a 10-year-old fifth-grader.

At Tuesday’s School Committee meeting, board Chairman Adam Freudberg called the incident a “discriminatory hate crime.”





