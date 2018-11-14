The list of charges against Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz grew this week after an alleged attack on a detention deputy.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said the man accused of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in February attacked a jail guard Tuesday evening and managed to grab his stun gun before being restrained. The incident inside the Broward County Jail immediately added three preliminary charges to the 34 associated with February’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 20-year-old’s alleged attack on Tuesday came after a verbal disagreement, officials told a local NBC affiliate.

“The deputy refused medical treatment, and Cruz was evaluated by medical staff but had minor injuries that didn’t require medical treatment,” the station reported Wednesday.

New charges against Mr. Cruz include two felony counts of aggravated assault and battery on an officer, along with one count of using a chemical or electrical weapon on an officer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.