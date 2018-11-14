AUBURN, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a gas station parking lot and near a mall and high school.

State police say the shooting occurred in Auburn late Wednesday morning.

Police posted on social media that the shooting scene has been secured, there is no suspect search underway and there are no known injuries to any officers. They did not say whether anyone was hurt.

WFXT-TV says video shows two officers yelling “Drop the gun” before five shots are heard.

A ramp from interstate 290 to Swanson Road was closed for a time.

The site is not far from the Auburn Mall and Auburn High School.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.