GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Grand Forks police say an arrest that involved an officer shooting and killing a dog involved a suspect who was allegedly selling drugs to students at a high school a block away from his apartment.

Police tell WDAZ-TV that the dog attacked an officer Friday night while the officer was searching for drugs in the apartment of 56-year-old Bruce Peltier. Another officer shot and killed the animal.

Peltier faces five drug-related charges including two felonies. Together they carry a maximum sentence of more than 22 years in prison.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Peltier, and a home telephone listing for him couldn’t be found.

