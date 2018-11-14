FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - Organizers behind an effort to recall a Massachusetts mayor charged in a federal fraud case say they have collected enough signatures to start the process.

The Herald News reports that organizers said Tuesday they had collected more than 4,000 signatures to recall Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia. City officials say 2,510 signatures of registered voters are required.

Correia pleaded not guilty last month to a 13-count indictment charging him with defrauding investors in an app he created and with filing false tax returns.

Federal prosecutors say the Democrat collected more than $360,000 from investors but instead spent more than $230,000 of the funds on luxury items, political campaign contributions and charitable donations in his name.

He has denied the allegations.

The 26-year-old Correia was elected mayor in 2015.

