BOLTON, Vt. (AP) - Police have arrested a man who they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont.

WCAX-TV reports state police found 47-year-old Michael Hankins driving the wrong way early Wednesday morning in Bolton.

Police were able to stop him near mile marker 72, and there were no reports of injuries.

Hankins has been charged with driving under the influence and gross negligent operation.

He is due back in court next month. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a listed phone number wasn’t working.





