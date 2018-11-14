OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say DNA from a 2014 rape in Mississippi was recently matched to that of a Utah man arrested on a drug charge this year.

News outlets report 32-year-old Aaron Roy McMillian of American Fork, Utah, was arrested Friday on a rape charge and is at a Utah jail awaiting an extradition hearing.

Ocean Springs, Mississippi, police Capt. William Jackson says the department learned of the match last month and verified McMillian lived in the area at the time of the attack.

The woman told authorities she was walking across an area bridge one night when a man pushed her to the ground and raped her.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says McMillian was arrested in May on drug charges and his DNA was entered into a national database.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.