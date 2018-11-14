NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a 54-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife and wounding her adult daughter in their North Bend home.

Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said Wednesday morning that Glen Frank Mason was lodged into Coos County Jail after surrendering to police at his home.

North Bend officers responding to reports of gunshots and screaming Tuesday night found 53-year-old Leslie Mason dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Her 28-year-old daughter, Lindsay Pease, was wounded but alive. She was taken to a local hospital where she is in stable condition. Officers also found three of Pease’s children uninjured.

Frasier says witnesses reported seeing Glen Mason leave the house and that he allegedly fired at them. One neighbor returned fire with a personal handgun.





