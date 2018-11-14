SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man has fatally shot a Missouri woman and then killed himself near a suburban Kansas City park.
The Kansas City Star reports that police in Shawnee, Kansas, identified the woman as 27-year-old Courtney Bivins, of Kansas City, Missouri. Bivins was shot by 34-year-old Joshua Mobley, of Mission, Kansas, who then shot and killed himself. Police say the two weren’t in a domestic relationship with one another, but were thought to be close friends.
Shawnee police found their bodies Sunday near Riverfront Park while responding to a request from Kansas City, Missouri, police to check on the welfare of a person thought to be endangered.
