DOVER, Del. (AP) - Police say a man visiting his friend at a Delaware hospital had materials used to make methamphetamine in a backpack.
News outlets cite a Dover police release that says 41-year-old Christopher Honaker was in the Kent General Hospital emergency room Monday when hospital staff found a backpack with the materials inside. Responding police also found more than 108 grams of suspected meth inside the bag.
Honaker was arrested on charges of operating a clandestine lab, meth possession, possession with intent to deliver and paraphernalia possession. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
