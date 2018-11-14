By - Associated Press - Wednesday, November 14, 2018

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Police say a man visiting his friend at a Delaware hospital had materials used to make methamphetamine in a backpack.

News outlets cite a Dover police release that says 41-year-old Christopher Honaker was in the Kent General Hospital emergency room Monday when hospital staff found a backpack with the materials inside. Responding police also found more than 108 grams of suspected meth inside the bag.

Honaker was arrested on charges of operating a clandestine lab, meth possession, possession with intent to deliver and paraphernalia possession. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.


