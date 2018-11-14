PRATT, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say police have shot and wounded a man after he fired at an officer in southern Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 38-year-old Rene Prieto, of Pratt, is in critical condition at a Wichita hospital. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Pratt after police officers responded to a report of a man waving a gun on a street outside a home.

The KBI says as officers approached Prieto, he fired at one of the officers. Three officers then returned fire and struck Prieto. The KBI says no officers were hurt. The agency is investigation and will turn over its finding to the prosecutor in Pratt County for review.





