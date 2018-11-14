NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Police say a 16-year-old has died after being shot in a confrontation in a parking lot of a suburban North Las Vegas strip mall.

North Las Vegas police Officer Aaron Patty said Wednesday the teen died late Tuesday at a hospital where he was taken after the 2 p.m. shooting off Centennial Parkway near Goldfield Street.

The name of the victim wasn’t immediately made public.

Patty says no suspects have been identified and investigators didn’t immediately know what led to the shooting.

Police say it appears the victim and suspect knew each other and the attack was not random.

Patty says it’s not clear if the teen was a student at nearby Legacy High School.





