GENEVA, Neb. (AP) - The York County public defender has pleaded not guilty to stealing from two private clients.

Fillmore County District Court records say 59-year-old Nancy Waldron entered written pleas to felony theft. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15.

The records say questions were raised in nearby Fillmore County about checks Waldron had written to herself on a bank account that belonged to two sisters living in nursing homes. Authorities say she fraudulently billed the two clients and paid herself nearly $187,000 since 2012.

Waldron’s law license has been suspended.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.