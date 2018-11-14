LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Tennessee rapper no longer wants to withdraw his guilty plea from a weapons charge that was filed after he was arrested with a gun following a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub that left 25 people injured last year.

Little Rock television station KATV reports Ricky Hampton told a federal judge Wednesday that he accepts “full responsibility” after admitting earlier this year he possessed a gun at an eastern Arkansas night club a week before the Little Rock shooting. Hampton last month asked for a hearing to withdraw his guilty plea.

Hampton, who uses the stage name “Finese2Tymes,” was performing on July 1, 2017, at Little Rock’s Power Ultra Lounge when the shooting began. No one was killed but more than two dozen people were injured, mostly from gunshots.

