Authorities piecing together the life of a deceased man suspected of killing at least six women and children say the remains of a New Hampshire woman missing since 1984 have been identified in Tennessee.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says Elizabeth Lamotte wasn’t reported as a missing person to Manchester police until last year after authorities said suspected serial killer Terry Rasmussen had a wife named Elizabeth in the 1980s.

Lamotte was 17 when she disappeared from New Hampshire’s youth detention center. Two brothers provided DNA samples that were matched to the remains of a woman found murdered in Tennessee in 1985.

Rasmussen died in prison in 2010. Authorities believe his victims included a woman and three girls found in barrels near a New Hampshire state park.





