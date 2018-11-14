Former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates is still cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

The filing from both prosecutors with the special counsel team and Gates‘ attorney, asked a federal judge in Washington to delay sentencing for the campaign deputy because his cooperation is still needed for “several ongoing investigations.”

Gates “continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations, and accordingly, the parties do not believe it is appropriate to commence the sentencing process at this time,” attorneys wrote in the one-page joint filing.

The attorneys said they did not plan to submit another report to the judge until Jan. 15, a sign the Mueller probe could continue into 2019.

Gates pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy against the United States and making a false statement to federal investigators.

Gates was a longtime business associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. He was also the government’s star witness against Manafort during the longtime political operative’s financial fraud trial in August.

Manfort’s trial concluded with a federal jury convicting him on eight counts of financial fraud, but deadlocking on 10 other charges.





