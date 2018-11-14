PHOENIX (AP) - An appeals court has again upheld a $30 million jury award for the 2007 death of a Scottsdale man killed when his car was struck by a car driven by a bank robbery suspect chased by police and state Department of Public Safety officers.

The Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld the award to Alexander Ahmad’s parents after reconsidering a 2016 ruling that also upheld the award but was later thrown out by the Arizona Supreme Court.

Both Court of Appeals rulings overturned a trial Court judge’s ruling that the $30 million jury award was excessive and reduced it to $10 million, which reduced the portion owed by the state to $1.5 million from $500,000.

The parents’ suit said the pursuit wasn’t necessary and that dispatchers didn’t disseminate essential information.





