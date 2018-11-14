WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle man accused of planning to kill four women, a judge and others while incarcerated for cyberstalking has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports 42-year-old Sloan Stanley was sentenced last week in Walla Walla County after he was convicted in September of six felony harassment charges and one count of intimidating a judge.

One harassment count was later vacated.

Stanley was had been convicted of nine cyberstalking counts in King County in July 2015.

According to court records, Stanley planned to kill four women, the judge over his case, prosecutors and a state correctional officer. A former cellmate tipped off authorities to the plans.

Court proceedings were moved from to Walla Walla County because the crimes occurred in the state prison.

