CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A 5-month-old turkey named Brook will survive past Thanksgiving after being pardoned at the New Hampshire Statehouse.

Wednesday marked the second year Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has requested a pre-Thanksgiving pardon for a scofflaw bird. He told the Executive Council that Brook had been convicted of “theft by unauthorized taking” for stealing feed from a fellow turkey at CJEJ Farm in Columbia and had been sentenced to “dinner,” but that she deserved a second chance.

The council agreed, and the bird will be raised at Crotched Mountain School, a residential school in Greenfield for students with autism. Students were on hand to take the bird, which sat calmly on a table in the Executive Council chambers while its fate was determined.





