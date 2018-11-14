SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - State police are investigating after an officer in South Carolina shot and wounded a suspect approaching him with a knife.

Spartanburg Police Maj. Art Littlejohn said in a news release that officers were working a traffic accident in front of a convenience store around 4 a.m. Wednesday when a man came out of the building with a knife.

Littlejohn said the man refused to obey orders to drop the knife and stop. State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said an officer tried unsuccessfully to stun the man and then shot him.

The man was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Berry said the officer was not hurt.

Both the officer and the suspect are white men. Their names have not been released.





