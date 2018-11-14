KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man who participated in a conspiracy to distribute more than $1 million of methamphetamine in Missouri has been sentenced to 38.4 years in prison without parole.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Michael Ryan Nevatt was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty in April on seven charges involving the drug ring.

Testimony at the trial indicated Nevatt helped distribute methamphetamine in southern Missouri and Kansas City from 2014 to 2016. The source of the drugs was a Mexican cartel.

Nevatt at one point led the drug ring. He and other conspirators made regular trips - sometimes several times a week - to pick up methamphetamine and then return to Texas with cash to pay for it.

He is the last of 15 defendants to be sentenced in the case.





