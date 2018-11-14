NORWICH, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut State Police trooper has been suspended following her arrest last weekend on drunken driving charges.

Norwich police say 34-year-old Trooper Sarah Starkey was arrested at about 6 p.m. Sunday after a witness said they had been involved in a minor accident and the other driver then left the scene.

Police say Starkey was off duty and driving her personal vehicle.

A state police spokeswoman confirmed Starkey, who works at Troop E in Montville, has been suspended.

Starkey is free on $250 bond pending a Nov. 20 court date where she will answer to charges including operating under the influence and evading responsibility following an accident.

The state police union did not respond to a request for comment. No lawyer was listed for Starkey in online court records.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.